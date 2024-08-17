Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,900.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.97. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$946.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.9959799 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

