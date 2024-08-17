Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $16.14 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $214.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56. The company has a market cap of $614.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.