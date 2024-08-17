Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.5% annually over the last three years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

WGO opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

