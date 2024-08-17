World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $117.74 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $117.74 million and approximately $905,413.61 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000092 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,839,552 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

