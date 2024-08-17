Wrapped AVAX Price Down 6% This Week (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $135.24 million and $26.22 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for about $20.45 or 0.00034512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,589,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,612,080 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,589,277.14046099 with 6,620,918.38479008 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 20.45875484 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1107 active market(s) with $26,292,685.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

