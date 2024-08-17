Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $55.35 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 137,520,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,741,549 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

