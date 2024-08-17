Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $318.55 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $318.55 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,775,591,297,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,772,752,766,020 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,775,591,297,044.025 with 8,774,728,787,023.853 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000366 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $2,794,583.52 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

