Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

XRX has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Xerox Stock Up 1.7 %

XRX stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.58. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,937,000 after acquiring an additional 190,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 153,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 986,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

