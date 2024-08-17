Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) & CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Financial Analysis

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98% Yoshiharu Global -33.01% -92.09% -22.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAVA Group and Yoshiharu Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $784.62 million 14.39 $13.28 million $0.41 241.56 Yoshiharu Global $9.22 million 0.76 -$3.04 million ($3.40) -1.67

Analyst Recommendations

CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for CAVA Group and Yoshiharu Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAVA Group currently has a consensus price target of $82.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.45%. Given CAVA Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CAVA Group has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAVA Group beats Yoshiharu Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

