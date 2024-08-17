Zacks Research Comments on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.30.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $220.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

