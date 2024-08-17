Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kirby in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of KEX opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kirby has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $130.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27.

In related news, Director Richard J. Alario sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $303,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,230.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Alario sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $303,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,230.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,623 shares of company stock worth $2,110,929. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Kirby by 0.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kirby by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Kirby by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

