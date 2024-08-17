Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz Sells 1,000 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $344.14 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after acquiring an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,886,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

