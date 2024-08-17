Zevra Therapeutics’ (ZVRA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Thomas Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

