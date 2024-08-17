Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 6,776 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,776 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $359,602.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,875.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $236,678.40.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13.

Several brokerages have commented on Z. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

