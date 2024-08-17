Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Sells $236,678.40 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $236,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,215,612.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,776 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $359,602.32.
Z opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
