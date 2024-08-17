Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Sells $236,678.40 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $236,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,215,612.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, August 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,776 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $359,602.32.

Z opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

