Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CEO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,480 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $236,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,612.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,776 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $359,602.32.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Selkirk Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

