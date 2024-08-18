175,133 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 175,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Stock Up 1.6 %
FROG stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.
FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
