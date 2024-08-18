AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Up 6.4% in July

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

AAON Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAON opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAON will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAON. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair began coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,809 shares of company stock worth $7,588,793. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in AAON by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 385,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 55.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 212.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 446,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

