Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

NYSE:ANF opened at $165.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

