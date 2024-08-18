Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.54% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,155,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $87.68 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

