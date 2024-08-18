abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading 0.6% Higher

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.84 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 62.40 ($0.80). 745,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 927,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).

abrdn European Logistics Income Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.92. The stock has a market cap of £257.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

abrdn European Logistics Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,941.18%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

