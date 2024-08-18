ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Update

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABVC BioPharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance
ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.85. ABVC BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.
About ABVC BioPharma
ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.
