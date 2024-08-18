Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

AXDX stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.57. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also

