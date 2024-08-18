Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Update

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Accolade Stock Performance

ACCD opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Accolade has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,924 shares of company stock worth $98,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 1,101.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101,292 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Accolade by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $5,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

