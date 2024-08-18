Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Update

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 11,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $711.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The business's revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426,580 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 88.2% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 122,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 244.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 129,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

