ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,382,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after buying an additional 447,743 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 575,100 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.50 and a beta of 0.55. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

