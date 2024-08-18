Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Aimia Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $1.94 on Friday. Aimia has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

