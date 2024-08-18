Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Aimia Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $1.94 on Friday. Aimia has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.
Aimia Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aimia
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.