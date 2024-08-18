Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,322,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 851.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,765,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,124 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $9,924,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,274,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 874,642 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -51.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

