Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Shares of BABA opened at $83.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

