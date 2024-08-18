Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $88.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $83.75 and last traded at $83.56. Approximately 11,828,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 16,613,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

