Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $88.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $83.75 and last traded at $83.56. Approximately 11,828,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 16,613,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
