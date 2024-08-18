Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

DRTS opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $151.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTS. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 245,123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

