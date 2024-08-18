Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 43,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 293,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 32,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,365 shares of company stock worth $22,936,043. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

