Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.56, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Alvotech Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALVO opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Alvotech from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

