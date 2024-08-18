Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.46. Ambev shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 5,319,879 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.75.

Ambev Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,528 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943,974 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ambev by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,292,000 after buying an additional 143,355 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 27.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after buying an additional 7,412,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

