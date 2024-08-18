American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Stock Up 0.3 %

AWR stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in American States Water by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in American States Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 9.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

