Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stock Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,182 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,208 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,681,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

