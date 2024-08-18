AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.22

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.22 and traded as high as $23.34. AMREP shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 4,379 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMREP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

AMREP Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $119.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMREP

In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 10,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,320.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,674.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,320.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,214 shares of company stock worth $566,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXR. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMREP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 65,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMREP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

