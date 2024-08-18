Analysts Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT at $6.00

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLNK. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
BLNK opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.73. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
