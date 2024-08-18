Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target at $19.60

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $508.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,077 shares of company stock valued at $608,946. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

