Analysts Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) PT at $187.10

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.10.

A number of research firms have commented on PI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI opened at $160.85 on Thursday. Impinj has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $181.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -459.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $118,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,991.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $118,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,991.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock worth $160,813,887. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

