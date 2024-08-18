Analysts Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Price Target at $42.60

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6,254.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 105,140 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

