Analysts Set Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) PT at $8.10

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on SHCO

Insider Activity at Soho House & Co Inc.

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

In related news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $255,597.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,990 shares of company stock valued at $632,615. 75.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.