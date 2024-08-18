Analysts Set Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Veradigm stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veradigm by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,055,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Veradigm by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 100,275 shares during the period.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

