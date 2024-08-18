AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.59. 196,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 335,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Specifically, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at $284,517,354. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $928.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. Analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 140.7% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,891 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 32.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.