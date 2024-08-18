Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Andersons Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of ANDE stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.61.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Andersons
About Andersons
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andersons
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.