Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Andersons Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

About Andersons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,390,000 after acquiring an additional 303,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134,126 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 46,587 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,189,000 after buying an additional 46,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

