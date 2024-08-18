Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 241 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.16). 400,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,401% from the average session volume of 26,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272.50 ($3.48).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.99. The company has a market capitalization of £43.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,980.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

