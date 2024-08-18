Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Down to $13.84

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.33. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 753,166 shares traded.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.