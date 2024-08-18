ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

