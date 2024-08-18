Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $58.42 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Ark has a market cap of $58.42 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001436 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,872,194 coins and its circulating supply is 182,871,308 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

