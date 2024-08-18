Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $21.78 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $22.03 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $21.78 or 0.00036213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,135.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.99 or 0.00573685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00071909 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

